NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two Middle Tennessee school districts say they aren't seeing a significant number of teachers leaving ahead of the 2021-22 school year after a recent study showed an uptick in resignations. 

The study said one in four teachers in the United States are considering leaving their jobs after the pandemic year. 

News4 reached out to several districts around the Midstate to see if they're seeing more resignations.

Rutherford County Schools sent a statement saying in part: 

"We actually have not seen an influx of teachers replying for reasons related to the pandemic. We have a comprehensive recruiting strategy, and we retain employees because of our competitive benefits package."

Wilson County Schools responded, saying they also have not heard of any unusual number of resignations. 

The district said teachers can resign with a 30-day notice, which means we could continue to see resignations through July 2. 

However, WCS says they do a lot to recruit teachers through job fairs, postings and social media, as well as working with colleges and universities. 

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

