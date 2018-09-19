Several area school districts are still in need of more bus drivers.

School systems across Middle Tennessee have struggled with a bus driver shortage the last few years.

News4 checked with school systems on Tuesday to see how the school year is going so far.

Metro Schools currently has 378 drivers, which is 80 fewer they what they would like to have.

The district has already lost 13 drivers since the beginning of the school year.

In Williamson County a spokesperson said they are in better shape than in year’s past, but still is looking for drivers.

The system currently has 240 drivers and would like to add 15 more.

In Robertson County, the school district has 92 drivers right now and eight substitute drivers. They would like to have 110 drivers.

Things are looking better in Wilson County, but they are still short 14 bus drivers. That’s an improvement from the beginning of the school year.

In August News4 reported about their desperate need for bus drivers. A spokesperson for the district said with close to 600 new students every year it’s hard for them to keep up.

The starting salary for a driver in Wilson County is $17 per hour with a guaranteed 4-1/2 hours per day.