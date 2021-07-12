Two Nashville dining spots are receiving some national television time.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two Nashville dining spots are receiving some national television time.

The cameras from the Food and Cooking Network captured the style and flavor of lunchtime at HoneyFire BBQ in Bellevue. The post pandemic publicity coverage helps the bottom line.

Same goes down the road a bit at Willie B's on Buchanan Street they got their TV shot recently on the Cooking Channel, and again the exposure worked, sending customers from as far as Florida and New York their way.

Owner Chris Jones went thru COVID, tornados, and the Christmas Day bombing. He said wondered if it would ever happen.

“We’re still here,” Jones said.

To learn more about Willie B's, click here. To learn more about HoneyFire BBQ, click here.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990. Contact Terry if you have an interesting community story for him to cover.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.