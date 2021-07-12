NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two Nashville dining spots are receiving some national television time.
The cameras from the Food and Cooking Network captured the style and flavor of lunchtime at HoneyFire BBQ in Bellevue. The post pandemic publicity coverage helps the bottom line.
Same goes down the road a bit at Willie B's on Buchanan Street they got their TV shot recently on the Cooking Channel, and again the exposure worked, sending customers from as far as Florida and New York their way.
Owner Chris Jones went thru COVID, tornados, and the Christmas Day bombing. He said wondered if it would ever happen.
“We’re still here,” Jones said.
To learn more about Willie B's, click here. To learn more about HoneyFire BBQ, click here.
