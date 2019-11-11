NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Department of Transportation crews are on standby on Monday night ready to salt roads overnight as temperatures begin to dip and the rain changes over to snow and sleet.
TDOT is most concerned about bridges and overpasses as those will freeze first.
Crews began treating overpasses as early as Friday and truck plows are ready to go if, and when, needed. Road crews will be checking in early to be ready to hit the interstates when needed.
People are preparing as best they can for Middle Tennessee’s first sting of cold weather.
Kim Aldridge of Ace Hardware on Charlotte Pike said people are buying items to protect their homes from the bitterly cold temperatures, expected to drop into the teens.
“Mostly this morning people are coming in and they are wanting to protect their outdoor faucets from freezing. We are getting a lot of customers who need outdoor faucet covers. They also want to protect their foundation pipes that are running underneath the home with foundation vent covers,” said Aldridge.
Metro Nashville Public Schools are keeping a close watch on the forecast. A team of people are monitoring the weather hour-by-hour during the overnight hours to decide if classes will be delayed or canceled, based on road conditions.
Olivia Brown, a spokesperson for the school system, said when they make the decision to cancel classes, they try to do it as early as possible.
“If we do make it the night before, we try to make it before 10 o’clock, otherwise, we make it in the morning as early as we can around 5 in the morning,” said Brown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.