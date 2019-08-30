Nearby states like Tennessee are ready to lend a hand when Hurricane Dorian makes landfall.
News4 spoke with Zach Stokes with the American Red Cross on Friday.
The organization has two volunteers from Middle Tennessee on standby and an emergency response vehicle ready to help with hurricane relief efforts.
"You never know how fast, how quickly they'll need us down there," Stokes said.
Others are taking precautions too in case they end up in Dorian's path.
HCA Healthcare based in Nashville has 45 hospitals in Florida. They're making sure they have enough staff, medications, supplies, food, water, and generator power.
Power companies from the Midstate are also thinking ahead. At least two, Murfreesboro Electric Department and Dickson Electric System, have sent contract crews down to Florida.
They may send some of their own people when they know more about the storm.
"Hope. I think that's the biggest thing that they know they're backed by different organizations," Stokes said.
