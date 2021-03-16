NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Wednesday’s possible severe weather could impact the Midstate.
It may be more severe in some of the southwestern counties of the viewing area like Lawrence County.
News4 spoke with emergency management agencies preparing for what may come their way.
“We have been getting our resources alerted and getting ready to deploy when necessary,” Bill Phillips with the Lawrence County EMA said.
Phillips said they’ve been watching the weather models from places like The National Weather Service.
“The concern here is that storms could form in Northeast Mississippi and then track into our direction and then cross Lawrence County and also Wayne and Giles County who we also serve,” Phillips said.
In Nashville, the Office of Emergency Management said they got an updated briefing from NWS on Tuesday.
They told News4 swift water teams, field responders, and emergency support unit volunteers will be ready to respond as needed to check flood prone areas, blocked roads, and assist in removing debris and trees.
“The main concern here is just making sure people are prepared when they need to be prepared and can take action when they need to take action,” Hannah Bleam with the Williamson County EMA said.
Bleam said they’ve been monitoring NWS reports too and sharing those with utility companies and first responders.
“In times of disaster, they’re going to be the ones with boots on the ground and responding to anything that does occur,” Bleam said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.