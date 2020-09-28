NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - After nearly 50 years on the pulpit, a midstate pastor says he's done preaching.
Sunday was Dr. Bill Sherman's last service at First Baptist Church in Fairview.
News4 featured Dr. Sherman in 2015 while he was caring for his terminally ill son.
He says through the good and bad times he'll always remember the people who worked and grew within his congregations.
"We have a great time, a bond with these folks," Dr. Sherman said. "They become family and you know these folks in church and we've been blessed with a wonderful group."
He previously served Woodmont Baptist in Nashville for 30 years.
