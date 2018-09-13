NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Experts say 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 7 boys will experience some form of sexual abuse by age 18.
A Midstate organization has launched a nationwide campaign to reach as many people as possible to spread awareness.
Our Kids has created a new website with information and resources about child sexual abuse.
"We want to start the conversation in this country because the silence and secrecy are the things that hold a stigma, shame and suffering in place. If people can start talking about child sexual abuse and sharing this information, I think that healing will begin," said Our Kids Executive Director Sure Fort White.
If you want to report abuse or get help, you can type in your zip code on the website to find the resources closest to you.
Click here to visit the website for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.