NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Mother's Day is typically a time to take care of Mom by giving her flowers, cooking her favorite meal or doing what she wants. That is how the Diaz family usually celebrates Lisa Diaz from Franklin. This year is different, Lisa is taking care of people who are COVID positive in New York and her family couldn't be more proud.
"I’m a nurse, I’m on the front lines I came up to help with this whole Covid issue," said Lisa Diaz in a video chat interview with NEWS4.
Lisa has been helping on the front lines of the COVID crisis in New York City since early April.
"We definitely are seeing improvement. It’s still tough here. It’s sad. But we’re going to make it," said Lisa.
Her family waits patiently in Franklin for her to return when her nurse's travel contract ends.
"It’s been a long time and we can’t wait for her to come home," said her husband Brad.
"It’s hard to be away from her. But it evens out knowing she’s doing something amazing for this country," her daughter Madison said.
Instead of breakfast in bed for Mother's Day, her husband and four children will celebrate mom on Facetime.
"We are very proud of her and we love her and these weeks will just fly by," said Lisa's daughter Alexis.
"She gunna do the best she can all the way," said Hayden, her son.
For now, the family is counting down the days they see their mom return home.
"I’ll be really excited I’ll probably give her a big hug tell her how proud we are," said her son Zack.
"There will be plenty more Mother’s Day but she only had this one chance to help and serve others," said Brad.
Lisa tells NEWS4, even being separated for eight weeks, she knows she's doing the right thing.
"I have four beautiful wonderful children and you know that’s enough right there," Lisa said.
Lisa Diaz returns home from working as nurse in New York in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.