A Midstate nurse is accusing a Williamson County Sheriff's Deputy of racial profiling.
Stephanie Martin posted on Facebook that she works as a home health nurse and was visiting with a patient when she heard a knock at the door. The Sheriff's Office tells News4 the deputy was responding to a call from a neighbor about a suspicious person walking door to door.
"My patient again confirmed that I was suppose to be there. I had nursing equipment my work bag with my company logo on it. I had on scrubs and everything stethoscope hanging from my neck, she still was not convinced," said Martin.
Martin says she went to her car to grab her ID to prove she is a nurse.
"She continues to question me to the point where I said okay I'm calling my company. Immediately I request my boss. With the phone on speaker, my boss immediately asked are y'all saying she looked suspicious because she's black. The sheriff says no," said Martin.
According to the post, Martin says the deputy continued questioning the patient if Martin was supposed to be there. Martin says the deputy made her stay for five minutes after two more squad cars pulled up before allowing her to leave.
"The treatment you gave was uncalled for. The way you handled the situation was unprofessional,your attitude was disrespectful. You are a racist, treating innocent people like they don't have the right to be in certain areas. I honestly don't feel like you deserve a badge," said Martin.
The company Martin works for, Amedisys, sent News4 a statement that reads in part:
"Amedisys stands behind and supports Stephanie Martin and all of our more than 12,000 clinicians who make 35,000 home patients visits in the home each day. Ms. Martin should be able to provide the highest quality of care without undue interference or profiling."
Amedisys has filed a report with the Sheriff's Office.
The spokesperson for the Williamson County Sheriff's Office confirms it is investigating and looking for video or audio of the incident.
