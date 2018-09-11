MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Dozens of families living in the Deerfield Stables neighborhood off Fortress Boulevard say a developer is to blame for the recent sewage smell.
“It smells like rotten eggs and it’s so bad on a warm, sunny day that you can smell it around the corner,” said Theresa Farmer, who lives nearby the development.
Ole South is building 70 townhomes called The Villas of Indian Creek. Construction started in the Spring, but the smell didn’t start until two weeks ago.
The company is using well water to water its new trees and grass. The well contains sulfur water, which contains a gas that smells like rotten eggs.
Farmer says the smell is so bad, it’s making her sick.
“After about 45 minutes to an hour of being home, I go to bed with a migraine every night. I don’t get headaches,” said Farmer.
The company tells News4 it’s adjusting what times the sprinklers operate so the water is only on during times of the day when it disrupts the least amount of people. Farmer says that has not happened.
“That water there has not been shut off in 9 days,” said Farmer.
The water didn’t stop, she says, until our camera was rolling during Farmer’s interview.
“That is the first one in 9 days it’s went off. They know you’re here,” said Farmer.
Ole South has responded to several concerned residents on Facebook saying in part:
“We will adjust watering times as much as possible to keep the smell from becoming an issue while we explore efficient means of filtration.”
Farmer now prays for cloudy, cooler days when the smell isn’t as bad.
“I hate it for the hurricane and everything that’s going on but the gloomy weather it’s bringing has been wonderful to our neighborhood,” said Farmer.
Farmer asked the city for help, but says officials told her they couldn’t do anything.
