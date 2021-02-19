MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - She was known for her generosity, only to end up dead in her house.
As of Friday, the TBI still doesn't know who killed 73-year-old Patricia Collins in her Coffee County home.
One of the brightest lights in the quaint town of Manchester, Tennessee was just 4’11". Her name was Patricia Collins.
"She was the kind of person that always wanted to do something to help someone,” Ken Bellis, the victim’s nephew said.
Ken Bellis knew her as Aunt Pat. While she may have been small in stature, her personality and smile would fill a room.
Collins moved to Tennessee from Florida after retiring with her husband.
She planned to return to the Sunshine State after her husband passed, but never got the chance. Someone murdered her on October 17th, 2013.
“Her kindness and her generosity may have been her undoing,” Bellis said. The 73 year old was found dead in her Powers Bridge Road home.
TBI Special Agent Elizabeth Williams oversees the case.
"It was a very heinous scene. No reason for it to have had to happen,” TBI Special Agent Elizabeth Williams said. Williams said the killer hit Collins in the head and strangled her.
"Someone wakes with that secret every morning and goes to bed at night with that same secret,” Agent Williams said.
The secret of who killed his Aunt Pat continues to haunt Bellis. That's why he's vowed to do whatever he can to uncover it.
"My mom passed away a year ago without knowing what happened and I promised I would find out,” Bellis said.
“Whoever is responsible for this crime gets a pass every single day and if I can't be a part of fixing that problem or helping her family giving them some closure then I don't know why I'm in law enforcement,” Agent Williams said.
Relatives know catching the killer won't bring Collins back, but they believe it will provide some closure desperately needed.
"Helping us close that chapter would bring a lot of peace to our family,” Bellis said.
The TBI told News4 they believe it was someone Collins knew.
They said it's possible more than one person was involved in the murder and they may still live in Manchester.
The TBI said the biggest roadblock in this case is time.
If you have a tip about this case, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
