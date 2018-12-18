A Clarksville mom who made national headlines after the father of her baby sued to be in the delivery room is now facing a new legal battle.
Jordan Cawman gave birth to her son on Halloween. The father was not allowed in the delivery room, but was able to be in the hospital and meet the child after he was born. Now they are battling over whose last name the child should take.
“With the child being in my care more and the fact that we were not married... I should be able to pick my son’s last name," said Cawman.
A Montgomery County judge ruled the child should take the father's name.
“The court doesn’t care that the mother wants the child to keep her last name. The court doesn’t care that the father just wants the child to have his last name. That doesn’t matter. What matters is what's in the best interest in the child," said attorney Erin White.
White, who practices in Nashville, says these cases are rather common and dads must prove it's in the best interest to have their last name to have it changed. Tennessee law means the last name defaults to the mother's if the parents are not married and the father's if they are married.
In this case, the judge ruled in favor of the father.
“This needs to become more of a movement for women that we have our rights too and I don’t think something like this should be able to happen.”
"I absolutely think fathers should be involved. I think they 100% should have rights but I also think it has to be a father that is a good father and is going to be safe for a child," said Cawman.
Cawman says she plans to appeal in hopes of having the name changed back.
An attorney for the father tells News4 she feels the judges ruling was fair and that people are often unhappy when the judge does not rule in their favor.
