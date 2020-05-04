NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Hospitals in the Midstate are starting to resume elective procedures during the coronavirus pandemic.
In February, Vanderbilt University Medical Center put all elective care on hold. The reason was so the hospital could prepare to handle a possible influx of COVID-19 patients.
"I think we all across the country said let's hit pause on our ability to do what we would call elective meaning people that can wait,” Dr. Ashish Shah, Chairman of Cardiac Surgery at VUMC said.
The surge never came allowing the hospital to take up outpatient visits and elective surgeries again.
"We have not had the burden of COVID patients that parts of the country have had. The second thing is we really prepared and we really got all the equipment we needed,” Dr. Shah said.
At VUMC, employees, patients, and visitors will continue to get their temperature checked. They'll also be screened for coronavirus symptoms and need to wear a mask.
For those who have a scheduled appointment, hospital staff will check to see if you have any COVID-19 symptoms ahead of time and test for the virus before any procedures like a surgery.
"We're doing it not just to find out if they have COVID, but really it's to protect everybody else in the hospital,” Dr. Shah said.
Dr. Shah said there might be a common trend among the first wave of patients coming back to the hospital.
"I think there have been a lot of cardiovascular and cancer-related surgeries that have been delayed. I think you're going to see those operations come back,” Dr. Shah said.
