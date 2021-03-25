Midstate hospitals easing delivery room restrictions

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With COVID-19 numbers declining and vaccinations becoming more widely available, Midstate hospitals are making changes to their policies when it comes to having a support person in a delivery room.
For several months, because of the pandemic, expecting moms knew walking through the hospital doors meant it would just be you and your doctors in the delivery room — but that is no longer the case.
One woman gave birth to her son soon after Ascension St. Thomas made the change.
“Literally two hours before we went to the hospital, I get a text message from my mom with a picture allowing a second person. And I just kind of sat there in disbelief and was like, ‘This is definitely a God thing.’”
That text was a relief for new mom Brittany Clanton, whose previous hospital visits were very different.
“All the other doctor’s appointments were lonely,” Clanton said. “My husband only got to go to the very first one and then the 20-week one.”
Baby Owen was born on February 25. Mom and baby had not one, but two family members in the delivery room.
“My part was to sit back and do whatever they needed me to do — take the pictures and do all that stuff. But to get to be a part of it was unbelievable,” said Owen’s grandmother Dauphne McGavic.
Officials with St. Thomas say the change was able to happen after staff received their vaccines.
“Once we had our clinical teams vaccinated, we spoke with a number of different people — with our nurses, with our physicians and midwives — and they were all supportive for us to expand to have a second person in the room with the patients,” said Kristen Toth, VP of Women’s, Children’s and Oncology Services at St. Thomas.
St. Thomas now allows expecting moms, two support people and a doula in the delivery room.
“It’s crazy that I’m talking about something that used to be so normal,” Clanton said. “I’m excited for all the moms who get to have two people in the room with them. It’s definitely a feel of normalcy again.”
