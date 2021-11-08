NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Midstate man said his heart health wake-up call might help save others.
Middle age years come with many life changes and challenges involving our health. In the News 4 special series "Midlife Thriving," Holly Thompson looks at what you need to know and what we are doing now to help make your best future golden years.
"I thought, I've knocked this out of the park. There's nothing to be concerned about here. I mean, I'm golden," heart patient Art Woods said.
Woods describes his treadmill run as a stress test he thought he aced. But, the President of Healing Hands International, this husband, father, and young grandfather of three, discovered his calcium test showed blockage in blood vessels. An echocardiogram raised red flags combined with high blood pressure and high cholesterol levels.
"It was very much a surprise to me. I just thought this was another benchmark to set a benchmark on feeling like a pretty healthy guy, try to exercise pretty regularly," Woods said. "And um, and so I just thought, everything's good, and it was really kind of a wake-up call for me."
Woods quickly realized you might not show any obvious heart attack symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, nausea, or extreme fatigue. But that doesn't mean you're ok.
"Just because you're not having hard chest pain doesn't mean that you don't have an issue," Woods said. "And it just reminds us to be proactive in good preventative, preventative health."
"The key for middle-aged people is to understand you're not invincible um this is the age where we need to start paying attention because we may think we're ok," Dr. Esther Kim, who is a cardiologist and vascular medicine specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said. "But if we had X-rays for eyes, we might actually start seeing a little bit of cholesterol build up in the heart and other arteries."
Kim said Woods quickly made needed lifestyle changes and added everyone needs to know their numbers, blood pressure, cholesterol, body mass index, and family history.
"We want to see you cross that finish line at a ripe old age and so we're here at middle age and this is a time to reasses where we are and if we're gonna make it," Kim said.
Woods has a message to all midlifers.
"Have a really good primary care doctor who's looking out for you and helping be aggressive about your care," Woods said.
Kim said daily exercise is a crucial component of our health. Just 30 minutes a day, five times a week is recommended.
For more heart health information, click here.
