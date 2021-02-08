NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A group of Middle Tennessee healthcare workers enjoyed the experience of a lifetime after they were selected to attend Super Bowl LV for free.

"The three of us are honored to have this privilege," said Wes Frisbee, patient care technician at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford. "When I head back to Murfreesboro I will never forget this trip - and it's something I'll tell my family about for years to come."

Frisbee was one of dozens of healthcare workers across the country the NFL paid to go to the big game. He's one of four chosen from Middle Tennessee.

The Titans worked with Ascension Saint Thomas to select the four individuals nominated by their peers:

Christie Muliford, physical therapist, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West

Wes Frisbee, patient care technician, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford

Leslie Johnson, Critical Care Paramedic, Ascension Saint Thomas EMS

Sharon Alvarez, ICU Nursing Manager, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown

The midstate group didn't hide their Titans pride in Tampa on Sunday night.