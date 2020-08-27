NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - In just a few hours first responders from Middle Tennessee will be en route to the Gulf Coast to assist in the cleanup for communities impacted by Hurricane Laura.
A team of 36 first responders from the midstate will head out from Nissan Stadium to help with search and rescue efforts in Louisiana where Category 4 Hurricane Laura made landfall just hours ago.
First responders from Middle Tennessee will be leaving from Nissan Stadium this morning to help with search and rescue efforts in Louisiana where #HurricaneLaura made landfall as a Category 4.— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) August 27, 2020
All morning on @WSMV I’ll have more details including how many crews are going. pic.twitter.com/9U510Puci8
The Brentwood Fire Department, the Nashville Fire Department and other members of Tennessee Task Force 2 will be lending a helping hand.
The Tennessee Task Force 2 deployment is happening at the request of FEMA.
The team will bring multiple tools and equipment for their response efforts, which will include swift water rescue, urban search and rescue and communication personnel.
Nashville Fire Chief William Swann said they are glad to give the same support Nashville received when it was hit by tornadoes back in March.
The plan is for crews to leave for Louisiana from Nissan Stadium at 7 a.m..
The Nashville Electric Service also sent contract crews to help restore power in places affected by Laura.
NES said five contact crews are now being staged in Kenner, Louisiana while four crews are staging in Baton Rouge.
NES says it will continue to monitor the need for assistance and consider sending additional crews if necessary.
Laura is expected to move north through Louisiana over the course of the day before shifting course and moving east. The storm brought maximum sustained winds of 150 mph as it made landfall.
