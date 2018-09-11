NASHVILLE (WSMV) - When it became apparent that Hurricane Florence was headed to the Eastern Seaboard, the Federal Emergency Management Agency asked for help from Middle Tennessee fire and rescue agencies.
Tennessee has responded in full force. According to TEMA, 103 members of swift water rescue teams from across the state are deploying to the Carolinas.
"Tennesseans have a volunteer spirit to step up and help our neighboring states in times of need, and I thank the men and women from these various teams who will be on the ground in the Carolinas when the storm hits to immediately provide needed services and relief," said Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam in a statement. "I also commend TEMA for coordinating the resources while monitoring Hurricane Florence’s possible impact to Tennessee."
We stand 100% behind Tennessee fire and rescue crews like @NashvilleFD @RCFireRescue @BoroFireRescue, @RutherfordCoFR, @wilsonema, @LebanonFire @KnoxvilleFire and more headed today toward #HurricaneFlorence2018 Safe travels to everyone! pic.twitter.com/E8DMVsDFdf— Commerce & Insurance (@TNCommerceInsur) September 12, 2018
The following agencies are sending swift water rescue teams:
- City of Atoka Fire
- City of Brentwood Fire
- City of Franklin Fire
- City of Franklin Police
- City of Gatlinburg Fire
- City of Germantown Fire
- City of Hendersonville Fire
- City of Knoxville Fire
- City of Lebanon Fire
- City of Millington
- City of Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue
- City of Pigeon Forge Fire
- City of Sevierville Fire
- Metro Nashville Fire
- Metro Nashville Police
- Rutherford County Fire & Rescue
- Shelby County Fire
- Williamson County Emergency Management Agency
- Williamson County Sheriff’s Office
- Wilson County Emergency Management Agency
A team of 23 personnel will be part of Tennessee's ambulance strike team to help move patients before the hurricane makes landfall in North Carolina. Some team members are from Nashville, along with representatives from Robertson, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.
TEMA has deployed seven staff members to the Carolinas to help with logistical and resource support for medical and rescue missions.
In addition, 22 nurses from across the state will be heading to Charlotte, NC, to provide medical care to the hurricane victims.
Both the Metro Nashville Police Department and the Nashville Fire Department are sending personnel to the Carolinas, along with several other Midstate counties.
Most are veterans of previous weather emergencies in the Southeast. Their level of training and experience will be an asset.
Lt. Matthew Lupo of Rutherford County Fire and Rescue specializes in water rescues
"We're pretty well prepared for this. We've had quite a few deployments over the past couple of years. Part of the training is to prepare for that level, we've been there in the past, we've gone through classes and the highest levels of training to get prepared for this," said Lupo.
These six members of the MNPD, who are trained in swift water rescues, just left for South Carolina to help with the anticipated issues from category 4 Hurricane Florence. They are part of Tennessee's Urban Search & Rescue response to the Carolinas. Be safe team. pic.twitter.com/Z7ibyz8JNM— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 12, 2018
South Carolina bound. #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/XpPIzOBotT— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 12, 2018
FPD is sending prayers & people to the coast in preparation for #Florence. Our Swift Water Rescue Team is made up of some incredible police officers. #Godspeed to all responders on their way to help. pic.twitter.com/3XnUNgqHe1— Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) September 12, 2018
Thank you to all of the personnel deploying from @NashvilleFD @NashvilleEOC @GoodFire41 and Hendersonville FD. #HurricanceFlorence pic.twitter.com/SrJugJj67V— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) September 12, 2018
As more than 1 million people evacuate the coast to escape #HurricaneFlorence, these men are heading straight for it — two full rescue crews comprised of Nashville, Hendersonville, and Goodlettville fire prepare to volunteer for 8 days in South Carolina @NashvilleFD pic.twitter.com/0SbKYsEL35— Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) September 12, 2018
We found some written words of encouragement on our deployment trailer this morning! These sweet notes are for all of our teams deploying from @T_E_M_A today to assist South Carolina in their #HurricaneFlorence2018 efforts. pic.twitter.com/aka6DTvOZL— Williamson County TN EMA (@WCTNEMA) September 12, 2018
Please keep all of our personnel in your thoughts as they answer the call to help. #HurricanceFlorence pic.twitter.com/syZdYxrMgu— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) September 12, 2018
Safe travels to our team heading to @southcarolina ahead of #HurricaneFlorerence Battalion Chief Scott Ellis, Engineer Jeremy Knopf, Engineer Jason Pierce, Lt. John Russ, Division Chief Nick Adams, Lt. John LoPiccolo. #florencehurricane pic.twitter.com/CvCUqsij1c— City of Brentwood (@CityofBrentwood) September 12, 2018
This morning, WEMA/LFD deployed 6-personnel to North Carolina. These personnel combined with other Agencies to form a Tennessee EMS Ambulance Strike Team (2-personnel) and a TEMA/Middle Tennessee Fire Chiefs swift water rescue team (4-personnel). pic.twitter.com/6GWKoANerw— Wilson County EMA (@wilsonema) September 12, 2018
