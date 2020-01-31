NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Sunday marks a year since a woman with ties to the Mid-State and her friend were found dead in a burned car in West Tennessee.
Since then, Samantha Dial's family isn't any closer to getting answers about her death. She was a mother of four.
"We didn't have any holidays this past year. We didn't have Thanksgiving and Christmas and stuff because there's a big part of that missing," Johnny Dial, her father said.
Family members told News4 Samantha and her friend, Robert Williams were on a road trip. It started in Kentucky and stopped short in Dyer County.
Police discovered them dead in a burned car.
"We just can't carry on normal," Dial said.
The TBI is investigating the case. So far, it's been a challenge to piece together who is responsible for the two murders.
The overwhelming grief convinced family members to move from the Midstate to New Mexico.
"You can't even ride down the road without a memory of her and how we used to go swimming in creeks and the house where she was born," Dial said.
Dial said he misses talking with his daughter. She brought smiles and laughs to anywhere she went.
Dial is now renewing his plea for information.
"She's our family. She's my daughter. She's my baby. If anybody has any information, if you know something, just please contact authorities please," Dial said.
The Tennessee Advisory Committee on Arson and the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible.
Anyone with information concerning the incident should contact the TBI at 1 (800) TBI-FIND or the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1 (800) 762-3017.
