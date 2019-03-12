An inescapable nightmare is how a Midstate father describes the last six months of his life.
Four adults are now facing charges in connection to Miles Hunter's death.
His father, Dale Hunter, told News4 his son grew up loving basketball, video games, and music.
"He could pick up and play a musical instrument quicker than anybody I'd ever seen. Watch YouTube videos and play it," Hunter said.
Just a few months shy of graduating high school, Miles died at 17 years old.
The Metro Nashville Police Department said 20-year-old Gunnar Scragg coordinated with 20-year-old Ethan Oakley, 22-year-old William Hemphill, and 21-year-old Nicholas Parker to rob him in the parking lot of a Hermitage Walmart last September.
Originally, family members heard Miles was in a car crash, but it turned out to be more serious.
"Found out he'd been run over. Did not know he'd been beaten with fists," Hunter said.
Investigators said that's what happened after Miles struggled to stand on the running board of a pickup truck.
Police also said the four guys never stopped to help him after the robbery.
"As a Christian, they are forgiven. I have forgiven them. If you do not forgive, that will eat you up the rest of your life," Hunter said.
What makes it more difficult is that his dad said Miles knew two of them.
He's now bracing himself for answers he may not like, but he said at least he'll know why.
Until then, he'll continue posting pictures of his son on social media to keep his memory alive.
"I don't want him to be forgotten. He's certainly not forgotten with me," Hunter said.
News4 reached out to the attorneys representing the suspects.
The ones who responded said they weren't commenting on the case right now.
