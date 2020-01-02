GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - A Midstate family has a warning about the dangers of floodwaters after their loved one drowned.
With all the rain the area will receive Thursday and Friday, it's a message they want to get out there.
News4 spoke with the family of Dwight Law Jr. They called him Junior. The 55-year-old lived by the greenway in Gallatin and would walk it almost every day.
"A really good guy, very quiet. He was shy. He liked to take long walks," David Ray who spoke on behalf of the family said.
Ray is married to Junior's cousin. He showed us the creek by East Broadway Street when it was calm.
Ray said Junior decided to go for a walk when there was a break in the rain Sunday night. He never came back from the greenway.
"It was a complete shock. I mean it wasn't like him to leave like that and be gone overnight. So, they were frantic. They were looking for him, calling everybody," Ray said.
The next day Gallatin police discovered his body in the creek. Investigators believe Junior tried to cross the floodwaters and drowned.
"I believe he thought he could go across there without any problem and he knew how to swim. I would say in just a split second, he was gone," Ray said.
It's been a tough few days for the family trying to process how Junior died.
"They're having a really difficult time with it. The whole family is honestly," Ray said.
News4 went back to the creek during Thursday's heavy rain to see it starting to fill up and moving fast.
With all the rain and more on the way on Friday, the family has a message for anyone who thinks they can beat the floodwaters.
"So, what I would say is don't. Do not try to cross in a car or whatever. I mean, it's again bad. It could end bad really," Ray said.
The State Medical Examiner's Office will determine the exact cause of death.
Junior's family said they will be having a funeral service in the next couple of weeks.
