A Midstate woman is asking for help. She tells News4 when it rains heavily, her family is left stranded at their Dekalb County home.
It's to the point her kids can't go to school and her husband can't get to work when that happens.
"If it rains for days, we might be flooded in for a week," Amy Reed told News4.
Here's why. A creek on their property tends to overflow on their bridge trapping them.
"It's very frustrating because if we ended up having a fire, they can't get across there safely. If we had an emergency, we couldn't get across there safely," Reed said.
Reed said the concrete slab with two culverts cost her $5,000. The family had it installed four years ago before they moved in hoping it would solve any problems.
It hasn't.
"We can't afford a $20,000 bridge to go over the creek and they won't do anything with the creek," Reed said.
The county's road supervisor said the bridge is on the family's property and the county isn't obligated to fix the issue.
Attorneys told News4 cases like this are complicated.
Several factors are involved to figure out who is responsible including how long someone has lived at the home, if certain conditions were already there when they moved in, and if the homeowner was told about the issues beforehand.
Reed hopes by speaking up, someone will step up and help.
"I would like for somebody to point me in the right direction to where somebody can help us fund the bridge, if there's a grant, if there's something," Reed said.
Reed recently had her mailbox moved closer to her house because she's had several ankle injuries.
The county has stepped in a couple of times to pour gravel on the driveway, but that's because it was at the request of the postmaster.
