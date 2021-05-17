NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Vanderbilt University Medical Center ICU doctor shared a video of a COVID-19 patient on Twitter.
Dr. Wes Ely said the family wanted to share what could happen if you contract the virus.
"His wife really wanted to use it as an educational tool to help people grapple with this very personal decision of getting the vaccine," Ely said.
In the video that may be uncomfortable for some, the man's swollen eyes were also filled by air.
"We put chest tubes in to allow the lungs to re-expand, but the air will continue to leak out every time we give the patient a breath," Ely said. "I thought was a picture is worth a thousand words."
The video has garnered more than 200,000 views.
"Getting vaccinated, in my opinion, is really an act of charity. It's an act of charity towards myself, and it's the act of charity towards other people."
Ely said the man continues to do better and is recovering inside the hospital. He said he would likely have problems from COVID-19 for years to come.
