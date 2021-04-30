NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Summer is right around the corner and Midstate parents are looking into camps where COVID-19 protocols are in place.
Amber Stanton has sent her son to Camp Widjiwagan since he was four. This summer COVID safety is on the forefront of her mind.
“We actually went and participated in their family overnight camp, so we were able to see their policies and procedures and all of the things they put in place to help keep the kids safe,” Stanton said.
For them, outdoor summer activities during the pandemic is the best option.
“We looked at outdoor camps, we looked at where we thought the policies were the safest. We really compared a lot of the COVID policies,” Stanton said.
Jeff Merhige is the camp executive director at Camp Widjiwagan. He says they have tons of new protocols in place to keep transmission of the virus away.
“We’ve increased our handwashing stations, increased our sanitation. We modified our cabins and we’ve improved ventilation in every cabin. We added ceiling fans, air filters, air cleaners,” Merhige said. “In summer camp kids usually get to choose all of their activities all day long — we’ve modified that, so the groups of 10 move from activity to activity together.”
For Amber, she’s confident in the summer camp research she’s done to ensure her son has a great and safe summer.
“I’m hoping that people will continue to get vaccinated if they are able to and I hope people continue with all of our protocols that we put in place, such as the handwashing, and the sanitation stations, and masks and all of that,” she said.
