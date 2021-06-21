NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Daycares were struggling to hire teachers before the pandemic, and now the childcare crisis is at an all-time high.
The shortage is hurting mid-state families in more ways than one. There is a group of Middle Tennessee daycare directors that meet every week. Their primary focus is hiring teachers.
"I am just at a point where I am calling every single resume that I receive," one director told News4.
The truth is they aren't getting many.
"Most people, they'll tell you they want an interview, and then they're not there when you go to interview them," a director told News4.
The quality of the candidates, they said, isn't excellent, and there are issues when people during the hiring process.
"We had one that just completely ghosted us. She was on our benefits package. She was getting health insurance," another director said. "She just got $150 in gift cards from our teacher appreciation committee."
The crisis is having a direct impact on child care.
Waitlists are a mile long. Families are being turned away because there aren't enough teachers to go around.
Facilities are having to increase student-to-teacher ratios, which means reducing the quality of care.
"And the trickle-down effect to that is we have overstressed and overworked teachers," a director said during a Thursday meeting.
To answer the question of why, News4 talked to Bethany Chenowith, a mother of three.
"This has been the story of our lives," Chenowith said.
Chenowith said she tried working at her kids' daycares only to find the numbers don't make sense.
"Whenever he's gone into a program, I pay just to have him there and work there, like take nothing home," Chenowith said.
On average, early learning childcare teachers make $12 an hour. Directors are now offering everything from signing bonuses and referral incentives to finders fees. Some tried hiring recruiting companies.
"We got zippo," one director said. "We could not get any communication with the company at all, and that was extremely disappointing."
They now plan to host a virtual job fair on July 15th from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. To join, click here and in the meantime, local directors asked that you spread the word.
The state said it is trying to help with the teacher shortage too. Child care agencies can apply for enhancement grants to help to increase their capacity. There is a WAGE$ program that provides a salary supplement to qualifying child care educators.
Additionally 2020 Disaster/Emergency Response and Recovery Grants provided financial support to licensed child care agencies to stabilize income and support the retention of staff.
In April, DHS launched a round of Child Care COVID Relief grants that provide support for increased operating expenses such as salaries.
