NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After three years of marriage, the Gurrister’s were filled with joy when they found out last Easter they were expecting.
“It was our first baby, our first pregnancy,” Marissa Gurrister said.
But joy turned to shock during their 20-week ultrasound.
“We found out that our son Thomas had a congenital heart defect,” Gurrister said.
“It can run in families. Most people are not aware that three out of every 100 pregnancies — that’s three percent — has a birth defect,” said Dr. Cornelia Graves, maternal fetal medicine specialist with Ascension St. Thomas.
The Gurrister’s care team at Saint Thomas Midtown told them the goal was to keep her pregnant until 28 weeks, and that would increase their baby’s chance of survival.
Thomas was born the 28th week.
“We got to spend 18 wonderful hours with him,” Gurrister said. “He did pass away just shortly after he was born.”
“We get stronger through each other and stronger through faith. Obviously, it’s never an easy thing to go through,” said Jeff Gurrister.
Four months later, they have some advice for other parents.
“To me, I think the biggest takeaway from all of this was to find an extremely talented and well-respected care team who can help kind of pave that way for you and know all the facts you can possibly get up front,” Marissa said.
“This isn’t the end of our journey. He will always hold a place in our hearts, and we will always love him.”
Dr. Graves’ advice is to know your risk factors which include uncontrolled diabetes and a history of congenital heart defects. And she says it’s important to remember that the 20-week ultrasound check up is important.
The Gurrister’s say the heart defect doesn’t run in their family.
The couple is giving back to Saint Thomas Midtown by putting in a library in the antepartum unit they stayed in before their son was born.
