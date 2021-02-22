NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Yesterday was clean-up day for many with the sun out and temperatures above freezing.
It marked the first big thaw from the winter storm. With many counties still working to clear ice and piles of snow, many shoppers left their homes for the first time since the weather to restock at the grocery store.
Others who suffered damage from the storm were also out to take care of damage done to their cars.
"It happens every year. Whenever we have a major weather event like this, it's inevitable. It's going to happen," Brent Ferguson, of Hillsboro Village Auto Service, said.
"It's been a long week. It's really fun to be out again and it is busy. But it's ok I think everyone is feeling the same way," one shopper told News4.
This week, above freezing temperatures and rain will help to melt any snow piles we have left in the area.
