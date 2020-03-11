BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Churches in the Midstate are doing what they can to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Brentwood Baptist Church has thousands of members and isn't wasting any time taking precautions.
"I think that there is in some ways a hysteria about this issue that I have not seen in other health issues," Rodney Taylor, a member of Brentwood Baptist Church said.
Taylor said he's not overly concerned, but he's still taking precautions like buying cleaning wipes.
"And not shaking hands. Don't even do fist bumps anymore. A lot of us do fist bumps, but we don't even do that now," Taylor said.
Senior Executive Pastor Stan Breeden is addressing coronavirus fears.
He said giving stations will be outside church doors instead of passing around an offering plate. Breeden is also telling people not to greet each other by hugging or shaking hands.
"We're still trying to show each other the care we have for each other, but ultimately, we're coming together to worship God and that is still the same," Breeden said.
Breeden said services will still be open as he and his team watch over the situation.
"Never really experienced anything like this. Of course, you never know what you're going to experience in ministry," Breeden said.
For members like Taylor, he has no plans of watching service from home.
"We will continue to come in person until if it gets overly problematic," Taylor said.
If you're feeling sick at all, pastors at the church and others say to stay home.
As for Catholic churches, the Diocese of Nashville said members will take communion by hand. They're also adjusting other parts of the service for now.
