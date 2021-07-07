LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) - While most children celebrating a birthday ask for toys or a party with friends, 9-year-old Bennett Braun is asking for something a little different.
Bennett's parents said he's accepting pet food donations so he can deliver it to the new Lawrenceburg Animal Shelter on his 10th birthday next Wednesday.
So far, Bennett's request has brought in over 1,300 pounds of pet food, treats and other supplies.
Bennett and his family will be taking donations of pet food, toys, treats, cleaning supplies and more until Saturday.
You can deliver them to Bennett's front porch or send a monetary donation to Bennett's mother, which they'll use to buy more food and supplies.
