NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Tennessee Department of Health announced on Monday that an adult female in Middle Tennessee has become the fourth confirmed coronavirus case in the state.

The department has not identified the person, her age, or where she may live. 

They advise that people continue to be diligent in precautions: 

•           Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

•           Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

•           Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

•           Stay home if you are sick

•           Stay away from people who are sick

They say the overall risk to the public remains low. 

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877-857-2945 and is available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central time.

 

