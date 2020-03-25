PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - In these tough times, neighbors are pulling together to help one another during the coronavirus pandemic.
After seeing an example of that in another part of our state, a viewer reached out to News4 saying his neighborhood is now taking it a step further.
Terry Burrow wanted a way to check on his neighbors.
He came up with a system involving two pieces of construction paper laminated together. One side is green and the other is red.
Neighbors now have them posted in their windows.
"Misty, my neighbor, is doing fine, so, she's showing the green side," Burrow explained.
Otherwise, they can flip it to the red side. So far, that hasn't happened yet in the White Hall Court neighborhood.
"I can walk down my street in about 10 minutes and look at the windows and I can see if anyone needs help on my whole street," Burrow said.
If and when it does, Burrow is ready while also keeping himself safe.
He's willing to help when it comes to picking up toiletries or food. He can leave them on the front doorstep.
Burrow can also lend an ear to anyone who needs to talk. That's why he put his phone number on the green side of the paper.
"People having trouble finding things in grocery stores and, you know, even small things like that can become a big thing," Burrow said.
He knows he can't do this alone and it'll take other neighbors pitching in too.
"That would even go beyond the coronavirus. It would bring us together as a closer neighborhood and help people to be aware of their neighbors," Burrow said.
While he knows this is just one idea happening in a small neighborhood, he hopes it'll inspire others to bring it to their communities.
