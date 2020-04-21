FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) — Mayors of the 89 counties aiming at reopening next week are speaking up. News4 found out they’re waiting on state guidance.
Franklin Mayor Ken Moore said the community has done their part flattening the curve. He’s already come up with a plan for when businesses can open their doors again.
“Eliminating some waiting areas with certain types of businesses, physical distancing, limiting the number of people,” Moore said.
He worries about coronavirus cases going up when guidelines become relaxed.
"It's not all over. The virus is still here. When we open the businesses, we're still under physical distancing restrictions,” Moore said.
Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder has the same concern.
"There's no question that there's always going to be a concern of coming back too soon,” Molder said.
Molder also pointed out some inconsistencies when it comes to rebooting the state’s economy.
“So, when you have one county that's closed for business and another that's open, that's going to put individuals in sort of a unique predicament of having to choose between their job or their health,” Molder said.
Both mayors told News4 they’ll follow Governor Bill Lee’s lead once they know more.
"We've got a lot of pent up energy because people have been home and cooperating. So, we're eager to give them that direction they're wanting,” Moore said.
Governor Lee is expected to release which businesses can reopen later this week.
