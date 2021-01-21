RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A major power outage in the Smyrna area temporarily impacted 11,500 customers with Middle Tennessee Electric.
The company posted online that crews were actively working to redirect power to restore electricity to those affected.
They have not reportedly identified what caused the outage.
Rutherford County School officials say they had eight schools impacted by the outage, but power has since come back on in all buildings.
If you still don't have power you can report your outage by calling 877-777-9020 or use the myMTEMC mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.