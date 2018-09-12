Evacuees of Hurricane Florence are being told to go west and north. That means many are traveling more than 500 miles to Middle Tennessee.
One of the many who just got here is Daniel Cardenes.
"Law school is a ton of reading," he said, sitting in a Nashville house with his books from Duke University piled next to him. "I'm definitely going to be busy while I'm here. I've got a lot of work to do."
It was just last year Daniel was an undergrad at Florida State and escaped to Nashville to avoid Hurricane Irma. Both times he had a place to stay with his sister, News4's Rebecca Cardenes.
"This is a real life saver for me," said Cardenes. "Living in Durham now, I know that place isn't going to be prepared for a storm like that. I'm just afraid we're going to have a long term power outage. That means traffic lights aren't going to work, no hot showers, no microwaving your food."
While Daniel has a safe place to keep studying, he knows others heading into the city need help.
Greg Adkins of the Greater Nashville Hospitality Association said he's working with some area hotels to give evacuees a government rate or below. He said he's also pushing for them to give leniency for pet policies. Adkins added it'd be easier to find rooms outside of downtown hotels with big events underway this week.
While the Red Cross doesn't have plans now for shelters in Nashville, they do have some ready in Knoxville and the eastern part of the state.
