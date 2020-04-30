NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Students should intend to return to campus at Middle Tennessee State University this fall, according to a letter from their president.
The university said they are planning to resume "in-person classes" and operations on campus at the start of the fall semester.
However, Middle Tennessee State University President Sidney A. McPhee said they will be "guided by the advice and recommendations of the federal Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and state public health officials concerning the coronavirus."
"While we cannot predict the future, we can prepare for the possibilities that lie ahead. Will everything be just like it once was? Unlikely, but we will be prepared to adapt and evolve so that we remain efficient, effective, and even more relevant as our nation emerges from this crisis," McPhee said in a letter to the Middle Tennessee State University community.
Provost Mark Byrnes has been appointed to lead a team of faculty, staff and community leaders.
"Like most of you, I miss the energy and vibrancy of our campus community. The task before me as president, working closely with our University leadership team, is to chart a course that will allow us to welcome our new incoming freshman class, transfers and returning students, as well as faculty and staff, to a safe and healthy campus for the new academic year," McPhee said.
McPhee said he expects professors, students, and staff to have questions about the university's upcoming plans.
"Again, I want to emphasize that we will consider the health and welfare of our community with every decision we make. We will be prepared to adapt should public health guidelines or orders dictate that we alter our plans," McPhee said.
