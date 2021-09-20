Several slab roads are closed in Rutherford County on Monday morning due to flooding.

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Several roads throughout Middle Tennessee were closed on Monday morning due to flooding.

Police in Shelbyville said Lane Parkway from Cannon Blvd to North Main is closed until further notice.

Bedford and Franklin County Schools were closed on Monday due to the flooding.

Vaught/Cripple Creek Road near Kittrell and Stones River near Christiana are closed on Monday. Rutherford County Sheriff's Office tweeted County Farm Road slab "has high water but is passable."  

Middle Tennessee has already seen flooding, especially in poor drainage areas and small creeks and streams.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.