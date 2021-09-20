MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Several roads throughout Middle Tennessee were closed on Monday morning due to flooding.

Police in Shelbyville said Lane Parkway from Cannon Blvd to North Main is closed until further notice.

Bedford and Franklin County Schools were closed on Monday due to the flooding.

Bedford, Franklin County Schools closed tomorrow due to flooding All Bedford County Schools will be closed on Monday due to flooding, according to the school administration.

Vaught/Cripple Creek Road near Kittrell and Stones River near Christiana are closed on Monday. Rutherford County Sheriff's Office tweeted County Farm Road slab "has high water but is passable."

Flooding closed the slabs at Vaught/Cripple Creek Road near Kittrell shown here and Stones River near Christiana. County Farm Road slab has high water but is passable. Check here for road updates. pic.twitter.com/qZzCBPPf20 — RCTNSheriff (@RCTNSheriff) September 20, 2021

Middle Tennessee has already seen flooding, especially in poor drainage areas and small creeks and streams.