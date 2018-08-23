Two Tennessee Lottery players from Middle Tennessee are thousands of dollars richer this week.
Someone won $100,000 playing the Powerball in Tullahoma on Wednesday night by matching four of the five white numbers and the red Powerball. They doubled their winnings by adding the Power Play option.
A Lotto America player in Clarksville won $20,000 on Saturday.
Someone in Memphis also won $20,000 playing Lotto America this week.
The winners have not stepped forward to claim their prizes yet.
