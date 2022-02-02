MONTGOMERY CO., TN (WSMV) – The Montgomery County Trustee’s Office announced Tuesday they would partner with the City of Clarksville to help provide more options to assist residents with tax relief information and property tax payments.

This will be the third consecutive year the Trustee’s Office has partnered with the City of Clarksville to support community members filing their taxes.

“We appreciate another opportunity to work with our friends at the City of Clarksville to make our process more convenient by reducing the need for taxpayers to drive to two different locations to pay property taxes and apply for tax relief if they meet the criteria,” said Montgomery County Trustee Kimberly Wiggins.

This year, a County Trustee will be located at the City’s north Clarksville location at 111 Cunningham Lane. A City representative will work in the County Trustee’s office located on 350 Pageant Lane in Veterans Plaza each Tuesday and Thursday during Feb. from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Community members can bring vouchers, proof of income and process payments for representatives at both locations to help complete the process.

The Montgomery County Trustee’s Office reminds all taxpayers that all payments must be paid in full by Monday, Feb. 28 of this year, or else a 1.5% interest fee will be charged for each additional month.

