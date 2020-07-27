NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - John Saxon, an actor who moved to Middle Tennessee in recent years and shared films with Marlon Brando, Clint Eastwood, Debbie Reynolds, Robert Redford and many more, died over the weekend in Murfreesboro. He was 83.

With Saxon’s passing, he’s being remembered for the fandom that followed his movies.

There’s a place of superheroes, monsters and pure nostalgia called Rick’s Comic City.

“It’s fun cause I have a heart for it too,” said James Hughey, who works there. “One of the perks of the job is we get to talk about things we long and things they love.”

Hughey and fellow worker Justin Smith will tell you a lot of people checking out their shop will know Saxon.

“They’ll recognized the face for sure,” said Smith.

+2 'Enter The Dragon' actor John Saxon dies at 83 American actor John Saxon, who starred opposite Bruce Lee in the classic film "Enter the Dragon," has died at 83, his wife tells CNN.

Saxon, who has lived in Middle Tennessee the last few years, had the sort of career that could be told by the calendars, comics and action figures at Rick’s Comic City.

He was on episodes of The Six Million Dollar Man and Wonder Woman with Lynda Carter. He was in Enter the Dragon with Bruce Lee.

“He was in a classic movie called Black Christmas that most horror fans know,” said Hughey. “From Dusk ‘til Dawn is one of my favorite movies.”

Of course, he was also in three films with Freddy Krueger. Saxon played the police lieutenant father of Nancy, the final girl in A Nightmare on Elm Street.

“He looked like the father who you better not mess with his kid,” said Smith.

“He looks like someone who’s not going to listen to your back-talking,” added Hughey.

Saxon was even the one who defeated Freddy in Part 3. That might be a spoiler.

“If you haven’t seen it, it’s a spoiler, but that’s kind of on you,” said Smith.

Saxon once lived at the Heritage in Brentwood where they held a festival of his films. He was a husband and father. He died Saturday at age 83.

Truth be told, when you’ve starred alongside so many superheroes, scream queens and wise-cracking horror icons, you’re a part of things people love. At places like Rick’s, that career work lives forever.

“That name will be there always,” said Hughey. “That name’s just going to be there.”