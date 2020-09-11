Ceremonies were held around Middle Tennessee on Friday as we remember the lives lost in New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia after the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

Nashville Fire Department holds remembrance ceremony

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper joined Nashville firefighters and other officials for a special ceremony remember the terrorist attacks.

The bell rang 11 times to remember the first flight that flew into the World Trade Center in addition to countless civilians. More than 400 firefighters, police and other first responders died on Sept. 11, 2001.

"9/11 revealed the true depths of bravery and self-sacrifice in everyday Americans who are called to serve their communities," said Cooper.

Surrounded by firefighters and family, Cooper and Nashville Fire Chief William Swann recognized the difficult work of first responders.

"We continue to accept the challenge to run toward dangers as we tell others to run away," said Swann.

Two American flags were presented to families of Nashville firefighters who have died at the ceremony.

Swann explained to the small gathering the department honors fallen service members in everything they do, from fighting fires to high-water rescues and emergency medical technicians arriving to scenes.

"Every day our Nashville Fire Department personnel are doing just that," said Swann. "Every shift they respond to situations that are upside down and they do everything they can to make it right."

Cooper and Swann recognized the difficult year 2020 has been, calling for everyone to come together honoring our heroes.

"We need you now more than ever and your courage and fortitude and bravery inspires us all," said Cooper.

- Joshua Cole

Page students hold run to remember 9/11 first responders

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - At Page High School, many students were up early to show their appreciation for the lives that were lost 19 years ago.

"This morning, I want it to be about the professionals, about the firefighters, police officers and the paramedics. They're the ones that every single day, they train," said Page baseball coach Kenny Roeten.

More than 50 student-athletes and coaches honored the sacrifice of the over 400 first responders who died on Sept. 11.

"The firefighters, the police officers, the paramedics, who as people were running out these buildings, they were running into it," Roeten said. "I try to, and we try to, convey the message to these young men and women."

You could call it a lesson in service for student-athletes at Page High School.

The group went up and down the bleachers at the football stadium 55 times, the equivalent of the 110 stories at the World Trade Center.

"They trained every single day tirelessly, not knowing when that call would come," said Roeten. "When it did, they answered better than anybody could have expected."

Even though this tribute is physically tasking, Roeten, who served in the military, said it helps teach the idea of brotherhood that is needed both on the field and in the real world.

"More so it's a test of the mind," said Roeten. "Having your teammate with you is something that motivates us and helps us get through the physical aspect."

- Tosin Fakile

Metro Council holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Several Metro Council members and other elected officials gathered at Public Square Park on Friday morning with a special song to reflect on where you when you heard the news of the planes crashing into the World Trade Center in New York and The Pentagon in Washington, DC.

Council member Robert Nash's song rang out downtown, asking you to remember.

Some Metro officials shared where they were 19 years ago when they heard the Twin Towers were hit.

"For myself, it changed my life," said Metro Council member Tanya Hancock. "My husband lost a friend on Sept. 11 and so he lost his job as a golf professional to join the military and has since been to Iraq and Afghanistan.

Others called for people to come back together like many did after 9/11, acknowledging the difficult year.

"It is my prayer that we would live a life that would reflect our pain and that pain will turn into divine purpose," said Nashville Deputy Mayor Brenda Haywood.

- Joshua Cole

Former Navy Seal speaks at Rutherford County 9/11 event