NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Thursday's announcement about an executive order on gun control stirred strong emotions on both sides of the aisle in Middle Tennessee.

"Gun violence in this country is an epidemic," Biden began his speech Thursday in the Rose Garden, taking aim at one of the country's most polarizing issues: gun control.

Biden to take first limited steps on gun control, including on 'ghost guns' and pistol braces President Joe Biden will take his first, limited actions on gun control Thursday, directing his administration to tighten restrictions on so-called ghost guns and pistol stabilizing braces that allow the weapons to be used more accurately, according to a senior administration official.

"I felt hopeful," Shaundelle Brooks said. She is approaching the third anniversary of the murder of her son, Akilah DaSilva. He was among the four Waffle House shooting victims in 2018.

Pastors, mom of shooting victim against permitless carry bill A group is speaking out about Governor Bill Lee’s permitless gun carry bill just a day after the latest deadly mass shooting.

Among Biden's gun control actions was an order for the Department of Justice to draft model "red flag" laws, which would allow for a family member or law enforcement official to petition state courts to temporarily ban someone from getting a firearm, if they present a danger to themselves or others.

Nashville is no stranger to red flags leading up to a mass shooting. In 2017, Illinois police confiscated the alleged Waffle House shooter's guns after worries about his mental stability. They were subsequently returned to him by his father. "We're living proof of a situation like ours," Brooks said, "where we had Travis Reinking that took Akilah's life and three others."

Brother of Waffle House victim files suit against accused killer’s dad The brother of one of the victims has filed a lawsuit against the father of the man accused of killing four people inside an Antioch Waffle House.

"Those laws were in place and they should've worked," Dawn LoPiccolo, Tennessee Director of the DC Project, said. "They should've worked and I'm very sorry for their loss."

LoPiccolo leads a grassroots effort in Tennessee to try and ensure red flag laws are never passed in the Volunteer State. According to her, they are unconstitutional.

"You cannot just bang on someone's door because someone said that you're a threat and you're mentally unfit," she explained. "There's no judge, no jury, I don't face my accused, I'm robbed of due process..."

Last year, LoPiccolo lobbied for at least 60 Tennessee counties to pass resolutions declaring they would withhold funding for red flag laws were they to pass at the state level. "With a red flag law, they're not removing the threat. That person stays home."

"I don't see why we can't work together on making sure everyone is safe. It's not about taking your guns," Brooks said.

Biden also directed the DOJ to write rules that will limit the production of "ghost guns," which are homemade firearms usually made form parts bough online without traceable serial numbers. The President wants those parts to be treated like firearms that have serial numbers and are subject to background checks.