Several inches of rain this week have left many roads underwater throughout Middle Tennessee.
More rain is predicted for Friday night and Saturday, which may cause additional flooding.
Click here download the free 4WARN Weather app to track the storms.
DAVIDSON COUNTY
Residents in the Pennington Bend area near Opry Mills are weary with all the rain.
In some low-lying areas, flood waters are already approaching homes.
Some residents has sandbags already in place.
Neighborhoods most affected by flooding near creeks, including Mill Creek and Seven Mile Creek, showed no signs of sand-bagging, but there were plenty of nervous people who had already seen the creek creep toward their houses on Thursday.
In Pennington Bend, Paul Pfohl is worried about flooding.
“I’m not feeling really good. It’s getting pretty scary and I went through the 2010 flood and I just wish the good Lord would shut this rain tap off,” said Pfohl.
- Jeremy Finley
RUTHERFORD COUNTY
A lot of roads are impassable in Rutherford County after another day of rain.
Kedron Church Road is closed because the levels are rising on Rocky Fork Creek.
Water is also getting his in sections of Sulphur Springs Road.
Neighbors said they’re used to this. They said water gets deep about three times a year.
They’re definitely watching what happens Friday and Saturday.
One neighbor even created a backroad out to stop the water from trapping her in her driveway.
- Forrest Sanders
WILLIAMSON COUNTY
Neighbors in Williamson County are keeping tabs on the radar and watching the Harpeth River.
The Cottonwood neighborhood was hit hard in 2010.
There are still a lot of fresh memories from that devastating flood. Homes in Cottonwood back up to the Harpeth River.
Neighbors said they are ready to make preparations to protect their homes and property if the river gets any higher than the hillside.
The Williamson County EMA said the Harpeth River has been sitting at 13 feet, but it’s expected to double to more than 26 feet, reaching action stage, throughout the night and into Saturday.
The Harpeth River was at the same level on Wednesday. Neighbors said it definitely caught their attention.
“On Wednesday, I got a little worried after having been flooded in 2010 and taking so long to repair things,” said Scott Fowler. “I started talking to my wife about sandbags and what we would do to help keep the garage and everything else from getting flooded again.”
The Williamson EMA said it has gotten calls from people asking about where they can purchase flood prep items like sandbags and water pumps.
They said about any hardware store around town sells them.
The Williamson County EMA keeps a running list of road closures.
- Edward Burch
MAURY COUNTY
Emergency personnel responded to a water rescue off Rally Hill Road Friday evening.
“We received a call around 5:15 this afternoon, the caller was one of the people in the vehicle, stated they were on the bridge and their car was floating and was afraid they were going to be swept downstream,” said Mark Blackwood, chief of Maury County Office of Emergency Management.
Blackwood said two people were in the car when emergency personnel arrived. He said they were cold from being in the water.
“This is exactly what we’ve been warning people about for many years and especially the last few days,” said Blackwood.
Some areas in the county are still trying to clear out from the rain earlier this week.
Officials said they are taking all precautions to keep everyone safe.
“With the river rising, we have been in preparation mode,” said Tommy Stanfill. “We have had the swift water rescue team come over and check all the gear, check all the equipment, just making sure everything is ready to go in the event we have call here.”
Officials are urging most people to stay home unless it is absolutely necessary to get out.
- Joe Dubin
HICKMAN COUNTY
Rain has been falling most of the day in Hickman County.
There’s a lot of water in Hickman County even when it’s not raining with the Duck River, the Piney River, Swan Creek, Turner Creek and Defeated Creek.
People here have seen floods before and in some ways they’re used to that, but with the constant rainfall and prediction of it continue, they admit to being more nervous than usual.
Mike Anglin has seen it all before and took pictures earlier Friday to keep his neighbors up to date.
“I always get worried about it. The creek behind my house now gets up in the yard, which day before yesterday it did,” said Anglin. “All this other rain expected today, tonight and tomorrow has really got me worried about it. I just kind of run around, take pictures and see how fast it’s coming.”
- Terry Bulger
WILSON COUNTY
The Wilson County Emergency Management Agency sent out an urgent alert to people warning them of life-threatening floods.
The county joined many other counties in the Midstate opting to close schools on Friday ahead of the weather.
Water is already high on some roads and officials want people to be smart and be safe if they need to get out in the storm.
“So far today we have had minimal issues, but with the forecast we are expecting a major hazard across Wilson County,” said Wilson County Sheriff Lt. Scott Moore. “We suggest if there is any hazard like this in Wilson County, with what we are expecting, just stay at home unless you absolutely have to get out.”
Emergency officials said they will have all hands on deck if they are needed in any rescue operations.
“Roads that are hazardous, we’re going to put barricades and block them off to try to give the citizens warnings to not go through there,” said Moore. “You always have those people who think they can drive through a flooded roadway, but just go back to the old saying, ‘Turn around, don’t drown.’”
- Ryan Smith
LAWRENCE COUNTY
“Were holding our breath. It’s just a matter of time before someone tries it and we’re going to have to go get them," said Bill Phillips of Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency.
Driving into water on low water bridges in Lawrenceburg is a major concern for EMA workers.
Many bridges are completely hidden beneath rushing water, and there are 104 of them in the county.
“All of those the highway department is asking people not to cross and obviously they’re not putting up caution tape or anything on all of them," Phillips said.
Lawrenceburg has already had 4-5 inches of rain causing flooding and water is only expected to rise higher.
It only takes a few inches of water to sweep your car into the stream.
Phillips said should be fine Friday, it’s other areas nearby he’s worried about.
“Out away from the city, there’s going to be some definite problems," Phillips said.
He fears the worst of the problems is yet to come.
“It’s not going to take a lot of wind to start toppling trees. If those trees happen to be next to a building or next to a power line or road, that’s going to be an issue for us," Phillips said.
Phillips’ team made two rescues in rural areas on Friday and urged people to stay off the streets.
- Lindsey Nance
RUTHERFORD COUNTY
The City of Murfreesboro’s Emergency Operations Center has been activated since 4 p.m. Thursday. City employees are actively monitoring road conditions and clearing drains to get ahead of the heavy rainfall. Right now, the only streets marked with high water barrels are Sulphur Springs at Cross Drive and North Tennessee at Hazelwood.
Residents are asked to report flooded streets and high water areas to the Murfreesboro Street Department 615-893-4380 for streets inside the city limits. The Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency is still the point of contact for county roads at 615-898-7764.
According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, the following roads are closed due to flooding:
- Sulphur Springs Road at Shacklett Road and Buckeye Bottom Road
- County Farm Road at Elam Road
- Seminary Road at Poplar Wood Road
- Veals Road between Double Springs and Bradyville Pike
Click here to sign up for Alert Rutherford, the county's notification system, to receive alerts about the area.
RCFR Water Rescue Teams have closed off County Farm Rd at Elam Rd. Please be advised there is debris floating in the rapidly flowing water, do not attempt to cross the barrier, and avoid this location please! #turnarounddontdrown #RutherfordCounty pic.twitter.com/gq5MBHGpaJ— Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) February 22, 2019
RCFR Water Rescue says Elam Mill Slab is an ‘extreme hazard’ due to very deep, and rapidly moving water. pic.twitter.com/8H4y2727jY— Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) February 22, 2019
WILLIAMSON COUNTY
Williamson County Emergency Management is keeping residents updated on weather and road conditions. Click here to see their most updated list.
Roads impacted by flooding:
- Old Natchez Trace - Temple Road
- 4th Avenue - North Margin
- 3rd Avenue - Centennial
- Old Natchez Road - Montpier Drive
- Tom Lunn Road - Port Royal Road
- Duplex Road - Crown Point / Commonwealth
Facility and park closures:
- Aspen Grove Park
- Bicentennial Park
- Eastern Flank Battlefield
- Fieldstone Farms Tunnels
- Pinkerton Park
WILSON COUNTY
Officials with the Wilson County Sheriff's Office are already reporting flooding on Sue Warren Trail.
@LtScottMoore1 and I are here at Sue Warren Trl, where 2 days ago it was 6 feet under water. With the rain forecasted, the flooded areas will not take long to begin to have major road hazards. pic.twitter.com/rwdLZNy2H6— Ashlyn Varvel (@ashlynvarvel) February 22, 2019
GILES COUNTY
Giles County officials say they currently have about 14 roads with water across them after receiving a little over 2 inches of rain within the last 24 hours. Crews are continuing to monitor road conditions and water levels.
MAURY COUNTY
State Route 247 (Snow Creek Road) near State Route 50 is closed due to the flooding of the Duck River and Snow Creek. According to TDOT, this area could remain closed until at least Monday.
On Friday night, Maury EMA reported Kettles Mill, Rally Hill Road, Hicks Lane and Old Williamsport Pike have been closed due to high water.
SR 247 (Snow Creek Rd) in Maury Co near SR 50 is closed due to the flooding of the Duck River & Snow Creek. We expect this segment to remain closed at least until Monday. pic.twitter.com/6cE9BaW5zp— Kathryn Schulte (@SchulteTDOT) February 22, 2019
OVERTON COUNTY
Officials in Overton County have declared a state of emergency due to the massive flooding in the area.
At least four to six homes have been evacuated, and there is already flooding on numerous back roads.
The main area of concern right now is Cash Street at the Hwy 111 Bypass.
