Giles Co., TN (WSMV) – Untied States Attorney Mark H. Wildasin announced Tuesday that a man was sentenced to federal prison for crimes related to the production of child pornography.
Officials said Joshua Marc Hendon, 36, of Giles County was sentenced Monday to 35 years in federal prison. He and his wife, Lori Hendon, were originally indicted in Oct. 2017 on charges of conspiracy to produce child pornography, nine counts of production of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.
“Protecting innocent children from sexual predators remains one of our highest priorities,” said U.S. Attorney Wildasin. “I commend our law enforcement partners and prosecutors who work diligently to identify these predators and bring them to justice so that they no longer have the opportunity to exploit any child again.”
In Nov. 2019, Hendon pleaded guilty to all charges. He admitted to authorities that in the fall of 2015, he was a registered sex offender when he and his wife moved to Minor Hill, TN.
Authorities said the couple befriended a nearby family that included two minor girls under the age of 12, and their father, who was disabled and struggled to care for the girls. The Hendons began taking care of the two girls regularly to assist their father.
By Oct. 2015, officials said Hendon began communicating with the girls online. Hendon convinced the younger of the two girls to send him explicit photos on several occasions. One online chat conversation showed authorities that the girl offered to send explicit photos in an effort to avoid having Hendon physically molest her. Hendon also enlisted the help of his wife to take photos of the girls when they were nude and taking baths in their home.
Police forensic examination of Hendon’s cell phones and other electronic devices found numerous images of child pornography, including over 30 sexually explicit images of the two girls. Police said that in interviews with the girls, they disclosed that Hendon had touched both of them inappropriately.
“Because of the investigative efforts of our HSI agents, a child sex offender has been sent to federal prison, where he will be unable to victimize other vulnerable children,” said HSI Nashville Special Agent in Charge Jerry C. Templet, Jr. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to remove these offenders from our communities and ensure they pay for their heinous actions.”
Authorities said the case against Lori Hendon is still pending and that she is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.