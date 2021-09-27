NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee man credits a Nashville clinic to save his life after doctors discovered cancer during a clinical study.
Ken Coleman is no stranger to health studies at Clinical Research Associates. While taking part in a heartburn clinical trial, he found out he had cancer.
"I saw a commercial on TV if you suffer from nighttime indigestion otherwise known as Gerd (Gastroesophageal reflux disease)," Coleman said. "Call this number, and I thought hallelujah."
That was ten years ago. Coleman took part in the study and got on medication to treat his indigestion. Flash-forward to just eight months ago when Coleman started having similar symptoms, but this time they were worse.
"I felt like I had a pound of sand in my throat and sometimes couldn't swallow," Coleman said.
Coleman called Clinical Research Associates.
"I talked to a receptionist here, and he said, 'we're doing a study for a new medicine so let's bring you in and see if you qualify,'" Coleman said.
However, things took a turn when Coleman found life-altering news.
"He said, 'you're right, your tissue damage is back…but it's cancer,'" Coleman said. "My whole world turned upside down in a minute."
While the diagnosis is shocking, Coleman said there is good news.
"He said you are so blessed and lucky. It's stage 1," Coleman said. "We think we can get in there and remove it without having to go through radiation and chemo."
Cancer has been removed, and Coleman, who just turned 60 years old, said he is doing better than ever in both his health and professional life.
"I've lost 55 pounds since July 13th, and I just got to celebrate a family reunion last week with my siblings and my grandson," Coleman said.
Coleman said he hopes his story encourages others to consider being a part of health research.
"You are a part of life-saving drugs and stuff that can be helpful to anybody else with same conditions," Coleman said.
