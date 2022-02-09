NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Federal agents charged a Middle Tennessee man Wednesday in a million-dollar investment fraud scheme.
Authorities arrested Gregory Michael Vogel, 49 (aka Gregory Michael Schneider), formerly of Hendersonville, TN, and Gallatin, TN, after charging him with eight counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering concerning an investment scheme, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin in a statement.
According to the indictment, Officials said that between April 2015 and May 2019, Vogel devised a scheme to defraud investors by soliciting individuals to make investments with his company in foreign currency exchange (forex) websites and software.
The indictment went on to say that Vogel claimed that these forex websites would generate substantial revenue, providing investors with thousands of dollars in monthly profits before eventually being sold to a third party, so that Vogel and the investor could both realize an even greater return on the investment.
Officials said the indictment also alleged that Vogel induced investors to make investments in the forex websites by omitting and concealing material information about Vogel’s background and investment history, his management of the forex websites, his breaches of promises and contractual provision, and the actual ownership structure of the forex websites.
Vogel appeared in court Wednesday and faces up to 20 years in prison on each fraud count and up to 10 years for money laundering. The indictment also contains a forfeiture allegation. The government seeks forfeiture allegations. The government aims to forfeit any property derived from the proceeds of the crimes, including a money judgment of at least $1,177,540.
