MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Twenty years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks on our country, communities around Middle Tennessee are starting to hold ceremonies to honor those who lost their lives.

With flags at half-mast and a beam from the World Trade Center pointed towards New York City, people gathered in Rutherford County to reflect on one of the worst days in our country’s history. Yet, even 20 years later, it’s still a solemn day in America.

“We remember civilians who diverted a jet away from Washington DC to a field in Pennsylvania,” John Hood of Middle Tennessee State University said. “We remember the military who responded.”

The ceremony on Friday morning memorializing the lives of the emergency responders, civilians, and military who gave their lives responding to the terrorists’ attacks.

With rolling thunder posting the POW Flag and the Honor Guard from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office offering the 21-gun salute, tributes of the tragedy help preserve the memories of the people who perished.

“On that day, 2977 people were killed, including 411 who were first responders,” Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long said.

Long pointed out that in the last 20 years, 252 New York firefighters, 11 Port Authority police officers, and 275 NY Police officers have died due to complications from 9/11.

“It’s important for us to recognize the bravery and the sacrifice to protect Americans that day,” long said.

Never forget are the two words used 20 years ago following the attack and the words used again on Friday. Leaders say never forget 9/11 and remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.