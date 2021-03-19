NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - During the pandemic, many brides had to postpone their weddings and cut their budget. But Goodwill is finding a way to save brides money and still find the perfect dress.
For bride-to-be Andria Goodrow, like this past year, her wedding this October will be far from traditional. She plans to wear bedazzled ghost earrings, and her engagement ring has skulls on it. But there’s one component still missing.
“I definitely need a dress and everything that goes with a dress,” says Goodrow.
She and her fiancée postponed their wedding one year and cut their wedding budget in half due to the pandemic.
“I think I’m picky because I know I want it to be spectacular,” Goodrow explains. “Hopefully, this will kick off me looking for a dress, and I hope to find one at this event.”
That’s why she plans to shop at a place you can find hair curlers, DVDs, even a $4.99 quesadilla maker at a fraction of a price.
“Our dresses are on sale here from $49.99 to $299.99,” explains Erin Gabriel, Goodwill of Middle Tennessee Social and Digital Media Manager. Goodwill will hold their annual wedding gown sale this weekend. Usually, the sale draws hundreds of brides to one location each year, but they want to be COVID conscious this time.
“Instead of having it at one location, we are spreading it out to 29 retail stores in Middle Tennessee,” Gabriel says.
That means 20 to 30 wedding gowns plus bridesmaids’ dresses will be at each store.
“A lot of them have mapped out where they are going to go, which is what we recommend that you do,” Gabriel said.
For Goodrow, she’s no stranger to thrifting and its possibilities.
“I think because the price points at Goodwill are so low, that opens up a whole other set of opportunities for me,” Goodrow said. “Even if I did find a white dress that wasn’t 100% me, it could be dyed. If you find a dress without sleeves, it could be added onto it.”
The sale will be on March 20th-21st, but all the dresses that don’t sell will remain at the stores.
