NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It has certainly been an interesting December as far as the weather goes. It has been very warm; we had all those severe storms and some of those tornado touchdowns over the last couple of weeks.
Normally we start off December in the 50s. And then by the end of the month we start to see more 40s, and those overnight lows start to get closer to the 20s This year, we’ve had 19 days that have been above 60 degrees, eight of those days were 70 degrees or higher.
This December warmth is one for the records. We are on track to have the third warmest December with an average temperature just under 52 degrees with a couple of days to go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.