NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Multiple agencies have reported outages to their 911 systems. In an effort to make it easier for News4 viewers, we will update this list as we get notified.
The departments have set up alternate lines for people needing to call the police for emergencies. Please dial these numbers if you are in an emergency and need police assistance:
Bedford County 931-735-6918.
The Bowling Green Police Department reported a widespread problem to their 911 emergency line as well. They say 911 is working but is very slow. 270-393-1559 in Bowling Green for police assistance.
Giles County: 931-363-0911
Lawrence County: 931-762-9046
La Vergne PD is asking people to call 615-471-1103.
Lewis County: Hohenwald Police Department 931-796-3616
Marshall County: 931-359-6122 or 931-359-4044
Maury County: 931-982-8137 OR 931-982-8136
Middle Tennessee State University: 615-898-2424
Middle Tennessee Electric: 615-571-0297
Mt. Juliet Police are asking people to call 615-406-5849 for police assistance. Social media is being monitored by the Mt. Juliet PD as well.
Murfreesboro is asking people to call 629-201-5056.
Putnam County reported an outage as well. For an emergency in Putnam County dial 931-261-6219.
Rutherford County Sheriff: 615-546-5793
Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services: 615-546-5801
Smyrna is asking people to call 615-930-2067.
Sumner County -
Williamson County EMA is also reporting an outage to their 911 line at this time. If you are in an emergency, please dial (615) 790-5550 or (615) 790-5801 until further notice.
Wilson County
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.